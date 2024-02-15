BARRIE
    • Winter weather keeping emergency crews busy

    A Clearview fire truck responding to a vehicle fire on Thurs. Feb. 15, 2024 (Courtesy: Scott Davison). A Clearview fire truck responding to a vehicle fire on Thurs. Feb. 15, 2024 (Courtesy: Scott Davison).
    Emergency crews were kept busy in Simcoe County Thursday evening as the first major winter storm system in weeks swept through the region.

    Clearview's fire chief called the day very busy.

    Crews in Clearview were called to a vehicle fire on Concession 10 at around 3 p.m. While no injuries were reported, the vehicle involved is said to be a total loss.

    Clearview fire crews remained busy throughout Thursday evening, responding to multiple collisions.

    Two vehicles collided on County Rd. 124 around 6:30 p.m. No serious injuries were reported.

    About an hour later, Clearview fire crews were called to another crash, this one involving a single vehicle on County Rd. 7. The driver had to be extricated, but paramedics said the driver had just sustained injuries to their arm.

    Across the GTA, OPP said they responded to approximately 50 collisions throughout the day on Thursday. 

