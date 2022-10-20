Winter weather advisory issued by Environment Canada

A winter weather travel advisory is in effect.

Environment Canada has issued a weather advisory due to reduced visibility and snowfall amounts of up to five centimetres.

The national weather office states lake effect snow bands off Lake Huron have developed in cool westerly winds.

The highest accumulations are expected over higher terrain and grassy surfaces, while warmer temperatures on primary roadways will limit accumulation.

The weather advisory is in effect for:

Hanover - Dundalk - Southern Grey County

Owen Sound - Blue Mountains - Northern Grey County

Environment Canada warns travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather and it urges drivers to slow down driving in slippery conditions, watch for taillights ahead and maintain a safe following distance.