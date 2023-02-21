Winter storm warning issued: Here's what to expect

A winter storm is making its way into much of the region.

Environment Canada issued a winter storm warning, noting an approaching Colorado low would bring a mix of snow and ice pellets for much of southern Ontario starting Wednesday night.

The weather agency says Innisfil, New Tecumseth, Angus, Barrie, Collingwood, parts of Dufferin County, and surrounding areas can expect potentially hazardous travel conditions with the risk of freezing rain.

Light snow will shift to heavier snowfall throughout the later part of Wednesday afternoon.

Up to 15 centimetres of snow and ice across the region is possible.

Commuters are urged to drive cautiously.

While the snow, ice pellets and freezing rain is expected to taper off Thursday morning, Environment Canada says another "wintry mix of precipitation" could hit that afternoon and continue into the evening.

Meanwhile, Muskoka is under a special weather statement and storm watch as of Tuesday evening, with "significant snowfall" predicted to start Wednesday night.

Heavy and blowing snow will make driving conditions tricky throughout cottage country, with reduced visibility.

"A lull in snowfall is expected Thursday morning before another round of snow arrives from the west Thursday afternoon into Thursday evening," Environment Canada notes.