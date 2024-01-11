BARRIE
    • Winter storm wallop on the way for Simcoe County, Muskoka: Here's what to expect

    A winter storm watch is in effect for Simcoe County and Muskoka.

    Environment Canada says a winter storm is expected to start Friday evening and last through the night into Saturday morning, bringing up to 30 centimetres of snow, strong wind gusts and blowing snow.

    The national weather agency noted that while the storm is very likely to blanket the region, "uncertainty exists regarding the exact track of this system."

    "A multi-day lake effect snow event may follow the passage of this low-pressure system for locations east of the Great Lakes, bringing additional significant accumulations to some communities," the weather statement continued.

    Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations.

    On Thursday, Barrie police urged citizens and motorists to "exercise extreme caution during what will be a significant weather event."

