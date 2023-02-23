Winter storm hammers Simcoe Muskoka leaving residents digging out

Residents across Simcoe County and Muskoka are digging out after Mother Nature brought heavy snowfall, gusty winds, and icy conditions, forcing school bus cancellations and a messy commute Thursday morning.

The storm, which began Wednesday afternoon and continued throughout the night, dumped up to 25 centimetres of snow in some areas.

A snow plow clears a road following a major dumping of snowfall in Barrie, Ont., on Feb. 23, 2023. (CTV News/Steve Mansbridge)

The snowfall warning for Simcoe County and Muskoka has since ended, but residents are advised to remain cautious as snow and ice can still make for tricky driving conditions.

One resident snow blows a driveway after a major dumping of snowfall in Barrie, Ont., on Feb. 23, 2023. (CTV News/Steve Mansbridge)

Motorists are urged to drive according to road conditions.

And Environment Canada says dicey travel may not be over just yet, with a risk of freezing drizzle for Thursday and periods of light snow or ice pellets.

A snow blower works to clear a driveway in Barrie, Ont., on Feb. 23, 2023. (CTV News/Steve Mansbridge)

For residents needing help digging out, Snow Angels is an online tool to connect volunteers with people who need snow-clearing services.

Police also remind motorists to completely clear snow and ice from their vehicles before hitting the road.

Police charged a driver for not properly clearing the snow from this vehicle on Thurs., Feb. 23, 2023. (OPP/Twitter)

Failing to do so can result in charges.