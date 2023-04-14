Winners announced in the I Love Barrie colouring contest

Kids across Barrie added a splash of colour to the annual I Love Barrie contest.

The contest was open to elementary and secondary school-aged students across the city.

This year's entries were judged on originality, positivity and expressiveness.

The 2023 I Love Barrie contest winners are:

Artwork winner: Layla Maxwell, Grade 4, Sister Catherine Donnelly Catholic School

Class winner: Grade 2/3 class (Mrs. Macdonald's class), St. Bernadette Catholic School

"It warms my heart to see the Barrie pride beaming from our youth," said Mayor Alex Nuttall. "The community's involvement with the I Love Barrie contest is a reminder of why we choose to call Barrie home, and I hope all of this year's participants are extremely proud of their efforts."

The winners are invited to an upcoming Barrie city council meeting.