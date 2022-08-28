Windows of police cruisers smashed at H20i rally in Wasaga Beach: OPP

Provincial police are investigating multiple incidents in Wasaga Beach in the wake of the H20i rally, including an incident where the windows were smashed on two police cruisers.

Early Sunday morning, police said two OPP vehicles' windows were smashed in the area of Beck Street and Main Street while officers and a dog were inside the cars. The officers and the dog were unharmed.

"The safety of our community and our officers is our number one priority, and the safety of both was jeopardized last night," OPP wrote in a press release. "We want to make it clear that this behaviour will not be tolerated."

In the overnight hours of Saturday and Sunday, OPP said property was damaged at the Canadian Tire and Walmart. Walmart was also broken into over the weekend.

Anyone with information on incidents from last night is asked to contact the Huronia West OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).