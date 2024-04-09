Wife thought $50,000 lottery win was an epic prank pulled by her husband

BARRIE
    Kenneth Nicholson, a resident of Stouffville, won the $50,000 second prize in the Ontario 49 lottery on March., 6, 2024. (OLG) Kenneth Nicholson, a resident of Stouffville, won the $50,000 second prize in the Ontario 49 lottery on March., 6, 2024. (OLG)
    Kenneth Nicholson, a resident of Stouffville, won the $50,000 second prize in the Ontario 49 lottery in the March 6 draw.

    "I was stopping for gas when I decided to go in the store to check my tickets. I used the ticket checker, and when I saw the Big Winner screen, I asked the clerk if I had just won," said Nicholson. "He checked my ticket for me and said, 'Yeah, man. You just won."

    The winning ticket was purchased at Convenience Market on Main Street in Stouffville.

    When he returned home and told his wife about the win, but she didn't believe him; thinking her jokester husband was playing yet another prank.

    "It took some time to convince her it was real," he shared while at the OLG Prize Centre.

    "I feel good; it's a nice prize to win," concluded Nicholson, who has decided to save and invest his winnings to make retirement more enjoyable.

    Ontario 49 costs $1 per play and has draws on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

