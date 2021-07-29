BARRIE, ONT. -- Some residents and visitors of the Muskoka region can expect to get a new alert to their cell phones around 2 p.m. on Thursday as local first responders test out a new emergency system app.

Today, July 29th at 2pm, The Muskoka Emergency Response Committee (MERC) is excited to pubVoyent Alerts! licly test Muskoka’s new emergency alert system powered by Voyent Alert! #AlertMuskoka



For information on how to register & download the App, please visit: https://t.co/CFu0uCN6p9 pic.twitter.com/fO2Mn5668l — District of Muskoka (@DistrictMuskoka) July 29, 2021

The Muskoka Emergency Response Committee (MERC) launched the free Voyent Alerts! App in March as a way to let users know of emergencies in the Muskoka region.

Muskoka Paramedic Services and Emergency Management Chief Jeff McWilliam said the system was implemented when officials "identified the need for a systemic and unified approach to public emergency notifications."

McWilliams added, "We know timely communication to the public is critical in emergency situations, and this new tool will help us quickly send important alerts and updates to our communities."

Residents and visitors to Muskoka are encouraged to sign up for the App.

The MERC is made up of six municipalities, including Bracebridge, Gravenhurst, Huntsville, Muskoka Lakes, Lake of Bays, Georgian Bay, The District of Muskoka and the First Nations communities of Moose Deer Point and Wahta Mohawks.

Information on Thursday's system test of #AlertMuskoka is available here.