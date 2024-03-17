BARRIE
Barrie

    • Where to celebrate St. Patrick's Day in Barrie

    St. Patrick’s Day in Barrie
    Share

    Sunday is St. Patrick's Day, meaning many of Barrie's bars and pubs will host events that span from early afternoon until late at night.

    Here are some noteworthy festivities taking place in the city throughout the day.

    • Donaleigh's Irish Pub on Dunlop Street East is hosting a day-long party featuring live music from CaberToss.
    • The Bull and Barrel on Cedar Pointe Drive is scheduled to host the second of its two-day St. Patrick's Day festivities.
    • Malones on Bradford Street will wrap up a week's worth of St. Patrick's Day events today. Themed bingo, live music, and specialized menu items are on the agenda.
    • The Rec Room on North Village Way will begin its festivities at 7 p.m., featuring green beverages, games, prizing and Celtic music.
    • The Queen's Nightclub and Hotel on Dunlop Street West is scheduled to host Day 2 of its St. Patrick's Day weekend doubleheader starting at 4 p.m.
    • McFinn's Pub on Bayfield Street will host its St. Patrick's Day Extravaganza starting at 6 p.m.
    • Wickie's Pub on Grove Street East will feature live music from the Sandra Good Band for its St. Patrick's Day Party starting at 6 p.m. 

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News