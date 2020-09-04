BARRIE, ONT. -- It’s the last long weekend of summer, and with schools reopening next week, many will be rushing around for last-minute supplied.

Here is a list of what is open and closed on Labour Day Monday.

What’s Open

  • All ONroute service centres
  • Beer Store (Anne Street, Yonge Street, Barrie) from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Shoppers Drug Mart 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at most locations
  • Tanger Outlet Mall, Cookstown from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Upper Canada Mall, Newmarket from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Orillia Square Mall from 11 a.m to 5 p.m.
  • Movie theatres

What's Closed

  • Barrie City Hall
  • Georgian Mall, Barrie
  • COSTCO warehouse
  • LCBO stores
  • Zehrs grocery stores
  • Barrie Walmart Supercentre
  • Most banks and post offices
  • Federal, municipal, and provincial buildings

Transit on Monday

  • Barrie Transit operating on a Sunday schedule
  • GO Transit operating on a Sunday schedule
  • Orillia Transit will not operate on Monday
  • Midland Transit will not operate on Monday