What's open and closed Labour Day Monday
Published Friday, September 4, 2020 1:08PM EDT
BARRIE, ONT. -- It’s the last long weekend of summer, and with schools reopening next week, many will be rushing around for last-minute supplied.
Here is a list of what is open and closed on Labour Day Monday.
What’s Open
- All ONroute service centres
- Beer Store (Anne Street, Yonge Street, Barrie) from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Shoppers Drug Mart 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at most locations
- Tanger Outlet Mall, Cookstown from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Upper Canada Mall, Newmarket from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Orillia Square Mall from 11 a.m to 5 p.m.
- Movie theatres
What's Closed
- Barrie City Hall
- Georgian Mall, Barrie
- COSTCO warehouse
- LCBO stores
- Zehrs grocery stores
- Barrie Walmart Supercentre
- Most banks and post offices
- Federal, municipal, and provincial buildings
Transit on Monday
- Barrie Transit operating on a Sunday schedule
- GO Transit operating on a Sunday schedule
- Orillia Transit will not operate on Monday
- Midland Transit will not operate on Monday