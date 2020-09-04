BARRIE, ONT. -- It’s the last long weekend of summer, and with schools reopening next week, many will be rushing around for last-minute supplied.

Here is a list of what is open and closed on Labour Day Monday.

What’s Open

All ONroute service centres

Beer Store (Anne Street, Yonge Street, Barrie) from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Shoppers Drug Mart 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at most locations

Tanger Outlet Mall, Cookstown from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Upper Canada Mall, Newmarket from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Orillia Square Mall from 11 a.m to 5 p.m.

Movie theatres

What's Closed

Barrie City Hall

Georgian Mall, Barrie

COSTCO warehouse

LCBO stores

Zehrs grocery stores

Barrie Walmart Supercentre

Most banks and post offices

Federal, municipal, and provincial buildings

Transit on Monday