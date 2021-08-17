BRADFORD, ONT. -- Families of fallen soldiers are reminded of the sacrifices made by their loved ones as Canadians watch the Taliban regain control of Afghanistan.

Carol and Jim Collier's son Brian was killed in Afghanistan by a roadside bomb in July 2010. He was just 24 years old.

"The doorbell rang at 5:30 in the morning, and it was my birthday, so I thought that out of character. Brian would send flowers or something, but you just have a gut feeling," Carol said. "I answered the door, and two men were standing there in military uniforms, and they tell you right away Brian's been killed."

The Bradford man died just three months into his tour after enlisting in 2007.

"I still have a message on my phone that I hear once a week from Brian from when he was over there," Carol said. "So you're never the same."

As his parents watch the Taliban declare victory, they said they know in their hearts Brian didn't die in vain.

"The soldiers we talked to recently said they would all go back in a heartbeat and knew they did what they were sent to do. They helped the civilians," Carol said.

But Carol said she is frustrated over the response by the federal government and angered by a comment made by Justin Trudeau on Sunday.

"I want to take a moment to thank all the members of the Canadian Armed Forces, past and present. Those who fought so incredibly bravely and saw fellow CAF members fall by the wayside," Trudeau said.

"To fail or persist in an endeavour or undertaking, that's fall by the wayside," Carol said. "I was sickened when he said that because that's not the effort that was put into that."

Brian Collier's parents rest easy knowing their son died doing what he loved. His legacy lives on through scholarships.

In total, more than 150 Canadian soldiers died during the war, including Fred McKay's 24-year-old son Kevin who stepped on a roadside bomb and died two days before his tour ended in 2010.

"He wanted to go to Afghanistan because he didn't think it was right that the children were being chased away from school by the Taliban," MacKay said. "They were having acid thrown in their faces, and teachers were being murdered because they are teachers, and he didn't think that was right."

Despite his son's death, McKay says he's proud of the sacrifice Kevin made, adding that it gives him comfort knowing his son made a difference and accomplished what he set out to do, at least for a while.

"Did you know that the Canadian troops built 55 schools and some clinics? They got farmers pumps and generators going and things like that," McKay said. "They weren't there to search for the enemy and destroy the enemy. They were there to help the people."

MacKay said it's not surprising that the Taliban is sweeping the country given the end of NATO's 20-year mission.

"I don't think those guys who were there made those sacrifices for nothing. But they would be naive to think the freedom that they provided for the Afghan people would always be that way," McKay said.

"I have a question that I would like to ask the Canadian government, the Afghan government, the NATO higher-ups and that question is; what did you think would happen when you withdrew all the troops?"