Weekend weather statement issued by Environment Canada

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for southern Ontario, with significant rainfall expected over the weekend.

Rain will move into southwestern Ontario late Friday afternoon and progress eastward overnight and into Saturday.

The national weather agency expects total rainfall to range from 20 to 40 millimetres, with higher amounts possible in Barrie, Collingwood, Innisfil, Orangeville, Southern Grey County, Owen Sound, Bracebridge, Huntsville, Port Carling, Parry Sound, and Newmarket.

The rain will shift to flurries by Saturday night, followed by possible snow accumulation and blowing snow on Sunday.