Week-long hybrid electric vehicle master class offered to automotive and truck technicians
Environmental Motorworks and the Auto Prof in Egbert offer a week-long hybrid electric vehicle master class for automotive and truck technicians as more people turn to electric models.
"Hands-on and good work habits are certainly important for this type of work, and it can be dangerous. This is totally new ground for them. We've been dealing with 12 to 24 volts typically. Now they are dealing with 200 to 900 volts depending on the vehicle," says Mike Bailey.
With the surge in demand, there's a push for new and qualified technicians to work on the vehicles.
- Download the CTV News app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates sent to your email inbox
During the course, students are shown how to safely de-power, review and diagnose various electric and hybrid vehicles. Those behind the training say they are seeing more commercial cars switch to electric, not just those using it for daily use.
"In mining, we see it quite a bit in terms of trying to rescue the amount of emissions and whatnot. You can use battery systems and motor systems that don't need to have a diesel engine running constantly, and it can be very economical," says David Mayers, CEO of Environmental Motor Works.
Rose America of Holland Landing loves her electric vehicle, saying she'll never return to her old model.
"I have the Tesla. I've had it for over a year, and I love it. It runs smoothly, and I don't have to think about gas. I think it's just overall better for the environment," she says.
The course being offered in Egbert is a seven-day course that runs eight hours daily. It's designed to be hands-on so technicians can get an up-close look at everything from the battery to the charging system itself.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Freedom Convoy' lawyers attempt to block Ottawa residents from testifying at trial
The lawyers defending two of the most prominent organizers of the 'Freedom Convoy' protests are attempting to block nine Ottawa residents and business representatives from taking the stand.
opinion | Tom Mulcair: Take a closer look at what Pierre Poilievre is peddling
After delivering an epic speech to Conservative Party faithful this past weekend in Quebec City, Pierre Poilievre is riding high. In his column for CTVNews.ca, former NDP leader Tom Mulcair says it's time Canadians take a much closer look at what the Conservative leader's saying, and question whether it's the kind of leadership they want.
NDP wants Suncor CEO to tell MPs why company moving away from focus on clean energy
NDP MP Charlie Angus will ask the natural resources committee to summon the CEO of oilsands giant Suncor when the House of Commons resumes next week.
Ex-Bengals player Adam 'Pacman' Jones arrested at Cincinnati airport
Former Cincinnati Bengals defensive back Adam 'Pacman' Jones was arrested early Monday after police responded to a report of an 'unruly passenger' at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, authorities said.
'Suicide kits' containing sodium nitrite mailed to Montreal residents, say police
Montreal police say they have opened an investigation into so-called 'suicide kits' containing sodium nitrite allegedly being mailed to local residents by an Ontario man linked to 120 deaths worldwide.
DraftKings apologizes for sports betting offer referencing 9/11 terror attacks
Sports betting company DraftKings apologized Monday after using the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks to entice people to bet on baseball and football games on the anniversary of the tragedy that killed nearly 3,000 people.
Flooding in eastern Libya after weekend storm leaves 2,000 people feared dead, prime minister says
Mediterranean storm Daniel caused devastating floods in Libya that swept away entire neighbourhoods and wrecked homes in multiple coastal towns in the east of the North African nation. As many as 2,000 people were feared dead, one of the country's leaders said Monday.
Kim Jong Un's train to Russia: Luxurious, bulletproof and a daylong trip
Kim Jong Un's confirmed trip to Russia for a meeting with President Vladimir Putin has drawn attention to the traditional method of travel for North Korean leaders: luxury, armoured trains that have long been a part of the dynasty's lore and are symbols of its deep isolation.
Elon Musk confirms he and Grimes have had a third child—and their name is as unusual as you'd expect
Elon Musk has confirmed that he and former partner Grimes have a third child together—and their name is just as unusual as their siblings'. The child’s existence had been kept a secret until recently.
Atlantic
-
Hurricane Lee moving northwest, poses weekend risk to Atlantic Canada
As of Monday afternoon, Lee is a category three hurricane with maximum sustained winds near the eye of the storm at 195 km/h.
-
12-year-old girl arrested for allegedly stabbing 15-year-old girl: Halifax police
Halifax police say a 12-year-old girl has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a 15-year-old girl during a physical altercation Sunday night.
-
South Shore motel to be converted to accommodations for N.S. health-care professionals
In a year, the doors of what was once the Wheelhouse Motel will open to health-care professionals looking to relocate to, or stay in, Lunenburg, N.S.
Montreal
-
'Suicide kits' containing sodium nitrite mailed to Montreal residents, say police
Montreal police say they have opened an investigation into so-called 'suicide kits' containing sodium nitrite allegedly being mailed to local residents by an Ontario man linked to 120 deaths worldwide.
-
Montreal homeless shelter sees 8 overdoses within an hour
Eight people suffered overdoses near a homeless shelter in downtown Montreal on Sunday.
-
Montreal doctor who lost brother to suicide calls for more mental health funding
A Montreal doctor is speaking out after she lost her brother to suicide in April. She says he tried to check himself into a psych ward, but never made it, after an extended wait in the emergency room.
Ottawa
-
Two killed in western Quebec in separate truck crashes
Police in western Quebec say two men were killed Monday morning in separate incidents involving 10-wheeler trucks.
-
'Freedom Convoy' lawyers attempt to block Ottawa residents from testifying at trial
The lawyers defending two of the most prominent organizers of the 'Freedom Convoy' protests are attempting to block nine Ottawa residents and business representatives from taking the stand.
-
Medical error contributed to death of Gatineau man at Hull Hospital in 2021: Coroner
A 28-year-old Gatineau man, who died at the Hull Hospital in November 2021, was given five times the prescribed dose of lorazepam before his death, according to a corner's report.
Toronto
-
Toronto father of 4 wins years-long lawsuit against GTA doctor ruled to have caused wife's 'untimely' death
A Toronto area doctor has been found liable for the “untimely” death of a 34-year-old mother who showed up at a Brampton emergency room complaining of severe pain, but was discharged before a tangle in her lower intestines could be discovered.
-
UK man charged in downtown Toronto assault that left Manitoba man dead
A man from the United Kingdom has been charged after an assault in downtown Toronto last month left a Manitoba man dead.
-
Despite charges being laid, 'serious consequences' remain for man shot by Toronto police: lawyer
A lawyer for a man who was allegedly shot by a Toronto police officer in a North York park this past winter says that his client is relieved to see criminal charges in the case, but remains “deeply traumatized” by the incident.
Kitchener
-
Guelph General Hospital reintroduces mask requirement
Masks are now required in clinical areas like waiting rooms, nursing stations and patient rooms at Guelph General Hospital.
-
Section of major Kitchener road closed for emergency repairs
A block of Strasburg Road in Kitchener is set to be closed until Friday as crews complete emergency repairs on a storm drain pipe.
-
Guelph police renew appeal to find missing 8-foot bronze sculpture
Police have put out a new call for information as they continue to investigate what they’re calling “a very unusual theft” from University of Guelph campus.
London
-
'I admit that it was terrorism': Crown lays out case against man accused in London vehicle attack
Opening statements are underway in the trial of 22-year-old Nathaniel Veltman, who has been charged with four counts of first degree murder and one count of attempted murder after a London, Ont. Muslim family was struck by a pick-up truck in June 2021.
-
'No authority to take such actions': Central Elgin mayor violated code of conduct
An Integrity Commissioner has ruled that Central Elgin Mayor Andrew Sloan has violated the municipality’s code of conduct on three separate occasions.
-
PART ONE
PART ONE | Man shares cautionary tale of what can happen when online credentials are compromised
A Woodstock, Ont. man is speaking out after his son was charged with child pornography and then later acquitted of all charges.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. man 6th person to die in ATV crash in less than 2 months
A 34-year-old Greater Sudbury man is the sixth person in northeastern Ontario to die in an ATV crash in less than two months.
-
Sault police keeping homicide suspect's identity quiet
Police in Sault Ste. Marie say they have identified a suspect in the murder of a 22-year-old woman last Thursday, but are not releasing details about them.
-
Northern Ont. Indigenous sergeant to sing national anthem at Jays game
After a video of an Indigenous police sergeant singing 'O Canada' in three languages caught the attention of the Toronto Blue Jays, the northern Ontario officer received a special invitation.
Windsor
-
'I admit that it was terrorism': Crown lays out case against man accused in London vehicle attack
Opening statements are underway in the trial of 22-year-old Nathaniel Veltman, who has been charged with four counts of first degree murder and one count of attempted murder after a London, Ont. Muslim family was struck by a pick-up truck in June 2021.
-
Windsor police investigate fatal collision involving motorcycle
A 35-year-old motorcyclist has died after a two-vehicle collision in east Riverside overnight Monday.
-
Housing corporation shows off Windsor’s first affordable housing development in decades
While residents have been getting cozy inside a state-of-the-art building on Windsor’s east side since spring, government officials and members of the public had their first chance to see inside Monday.
Calgary
-
Teen brothers accused in Copperfield basketball court stabbing appear in court
The two suspects facing second degree murder charges in the stabbing death of an 18-year-old in Copperfield last week, appeared in court Monday.
-
1 person in serious condition following motorcycle crash
One person is in serious, non-life threatening condition following a motorcycle crash Monday afternoon.
-
7 Calgary seniors recognized for outstanding contributions to the city
The recipients of Calgary's 2023 Top 7 Over 70 were announced on Monday, and will soon be celebrated for the impact they continue to have on the city despite their advanced age.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon homicide victim was nearly 7 months pregnant, family says
Saskatoon’s latest homicide victim was nearly seven months pregnant when she was killed, according to her family.
-
City workers hit picket line in Prince Albert, managers run facilities
Inside workers at the City of Prince Albert initiated strike action on Monday, with the city saying managers are stepping in to keep the facilities running.
-
Two humans, a dog and three snakes escape overnight house fire in Saskatoon
Two people escaped with their pets following a house fire in Saskatoon’s west side early Monday morning.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton firefighters who died this year honoured on 9/11 anniversary
Edmonton firefighters who died this year were honoured on Monday, the anniversary of 9/11.
-
Alberta makes changes to Crown prosecutors to fight rise in violent crime
The Alberta government is making changes to criminal prosecutions to reduce the rise in violent crime.
-
Motorcyclist killed in crash in Leduc
One person is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle in Leduc.
Vancouver
-
High school teacher in B.C. charged with multiple sex crimes
A B.C. high school teacher has been charged with multiple sexual offences involving two student victims, according to authorities.
-
Suspect in Chinatown stabbing was on day-release from psychiatric facility, Vancouver police say
Vancouver's chief of police provided more information Monday about a random stabbing during a festival in Chinatown that left three people with serious injuries -- including that the suspect was out on a day pass from a forensic psychiatric institution.
-
B.C. sets maximum allowable rent increase for 2024
The maximum rent increase B.C. landlords can impose on existing tenants next year has been set at 3.5 per cent, the government announced Monday.