We have the region covered: How to get all your Municipal Election results

As the hours tick down on election day, tune in to CTV News at 11 for live results from across the region.

CTV’s Sarah Freemark will host the newscast with outgoing Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman and outgoing Orillia Mayor Steve Clarke joining her as guests.

We will have the most up-to-the-minute online coverage as results become available.

Follow us on Twitter at @CTVBarrieNews and our Facebook page for all the latest municipal election results as they become available.

NOT SEEKING RE-ELECTION

Several cities and towns in the region will have a new mayor, as many chose not to seek another term.

Among them is Barrie's mayor. Jeff Lehman decided his time at City Hall would come to an end after 12 years in the city's top job, and in Orillia, Steve Clarke will hand over the reins after two terms.

Rob Keffer is not seeking another term as mayor of Bradford West Gwillimbury.

In Collingwood, three candidates are vying for the mayor's chair, with Keith Hull stepping down, and in New Tecumseth, Rick Milne is hanging up his chain of office.

Doug Leroux in Penetanguishene chose not to seek another term in office.

Springwater and Tiny townships will have new mayors, with Don Allen and George Cornell not seeking re-election.

Several towns in Muskoka will also have new mayors.

After 12 years, Graydon Smith resigned to take a seat at Queen's Park, leaving Bracebridge residents to vote on who will replace him.

Karen Terziano chose not to seek re-election in Huntsville, and Paul Kelly is stepping down in Gravenhurst.