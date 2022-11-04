Waypoint Centre's gala to raise funds for youth mental health

The Waypoint Centre’s Shine the Light Gala is raising funds for youth mental health.

The gala itself hopes to be an inspiring evening of good music, good food, and good company on Nov. 4.

Proceeds of the gala will go to support a new Youth Resiliency Program, a preventative mental health tool designed with youth for youth.

The Youth Resiliency program works together to help kids and young adults maintain their mental well-being, build resiliency skills, and find the help they need before a crisis occurs.

“Kids and teens need this support now more than ever, and providing it in a preventive way is so much more effective than waiting for things to get worse,” said Dr. Rob Meeder, event co-host, pediatrician and medical director of family, child and youth mental health.

“This program will be a great addition to the mental health supports already in place and ensure that the next generation is healthy and ready to move through future challenges.”

The hybrid gala, which will be held in-person at the Midland Cultural Centre as well as online, is being headlined by Canadian singer-songwriter Sophia Fracassi and co-hosted by Meeder and Dr. Nadiya Sunderji, Waypoint president and CEO.

In addition to a performance from Sophia, premium ticket holders will enjoy a gourmet meal by Feast Catering & Events, dinner music by local musician Emma Reynolds, an online auction, and inspiring and impactful stories shared by youth and mental health professionals.

Meals will be delivered to your home if you are attending virtually or enjoyed in-person at the Midland Cultural Centre.

Free tickets are also available and will allow guests to enjoy parts of the evening virtually including Sophia’s music, testimonials and online auction.

“Tickets for the in-person event are nearly 60% sold out, with premium virtual tickets still available,” said Laurene Hilderley, director of communications and fund Development. “With funds raised through ticket sales and live fundraising, we are hoping to raise $100,000 for the Youth Resiliency Fund.”