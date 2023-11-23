BARRIE
Barrie

    • Wasaga Beach woman arrested in the GTA on drug-trafficking charges

    Toronto skyline in this undated file image. Toronto skyline in this undated file image.

    Man’s arrest in September snares suspect in drug offences

    A 34-year-old Collingwood man was arrested by Huronia West Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in September on firearms, drug trafficking and domestic-related offences.

    A further suspect was identified at that time.

    OPP’s street crime unit instigated an investigation that led them to the Greater Toronto Area on Monday.

    Police arrested a 44-year-old Wasaga Beach woman in the GTA at 11 p.m. and charged her with:

    • Possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking: cocaine
    • Proceeds of property obtained by orime under $5000
    • Breach of conditional sentence order (CSO)

    As a result of the investigation, the following property was seized:

    • 39.2 grams of cocaine
    • 0.4 grams of crack cocaine
    • 0.2 grams of fentanyl
    • Digital scales
    • Indicia (signs) of trafficking
    • $734.70 Canadian Currency

    The accused was held for bail.

