Wasaga Beach woman arrested in the GTA on drug-trafficking charges

Man’s arrest in September snares suspect in drug offences

A 34-year-old Collingwood man was arrested by Huronia West Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in September on firearms, drug trafficking and domestic-related offences.

A further suspect was identified at that time.

OPP’s street crime unit instigated an investigation that led them to the Greater Toronto Area on Monday.

Police arrested a 44-year-old Wasaga Beach woman in the GTA at 11 p.m. and charged her with:

Possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking: cocaine

Proceeds of property obtained by orime under $5000

Breach of conditional sentence order (CSO)

As a result of the investigation, the following property was seized:

39.2 grams of cocaine

0.4 grams of crack cocaine

0.2 grams of fentanyl

Digital scales

Indicia (signs) of trafficking

$734.70 Canadian Currency

The accused was held for bail.