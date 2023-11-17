BARRIE
Barrie

    • Wasaga Beach's new arena and library get new names before grand opening

    Wasaga Beach breaks ground on a new twin pad arena on Wed., Sept. 22, 2021 (Rob Cooper/CTV News) Wasaga Beach breaks ground on a new twin pad arena on Wed., Sept. 22, 2021 (Rob Cooper/CTV News)

    Wasaga Beach's new twin-pad arena and library have new names.

    Following a decision by Wasaga Beach council Thursday, the new arena and library will open its doors in the New Year as the Wasaga Stars Arena and Wasaga Beach Public Library.

    During the council meeting, Mayor Brian Smith announced the names while celebrating $19,000 in new donations by local businesses and organizations.

    "Council received feedback that the community wants the name of our new arena and library to be the Wasaga Stars Arena and Wasaga Beach Public Library," said Mayor Brian Smith. "This project has brought our community together in our efforts to fundraise and build it, and it will continue to bring our community together when we celebrate the grand opening alongside our donors, top athletes and Canadian rock legends in the New Year."

    With the grand opening of the new twin-pad arena and library fast approaching, town staff have issued a new call for sponsors to help name each of its two new NHL-size ice rinks.

    "We're excited to issue this call for naming sponsors for the town's new ice rinks. It's a tremendous opportunity, and we're asking everyone to help spread the word," said Chris Roos, director of Recreation and Facilities.

    "These new NHL-size ice rinks are at the heart of our new facility and community. They will be at the centre of our spectacular grand opening in the New Year, as well as year-round activities and entertainment on-ice and off," he said.

    Quick facts:

    • To date, 120 generous individuals, families and businesses have pledged over $700,000 to help build the new Wasaga Beach Public Library and Wasaga Stars Arena.
    • When the new facility opens in 2024, it will include two NHL-size ice surfaces, an indoor walking track, and a modern library with expanded program space and meeting rooms.
    • The Town is preparing to announce the date of the grand opening of the new Wasaga Beach Public Library and Wasaga Stars Arena – along with names of headlining performers – before the end of November 2023.

