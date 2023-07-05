Wasaga Beach approves new bylaw to stop unsanctioned car rallies

The Town of Wasaga Beach plans to put an end to burnouts, racing and overcrowding at unsanctioned car rallies by approving a new bylaw to stop them before they get started.

Thousands of car enthusiasts have attended unauthorized car rallies in the beachfront town, resulting in numerous charges, including more than 200 tickets issued in 2021, and property damage.

The Town says the bylaw bans any individual from planning, promoting or hosting a rally without the municipality's permission, and goes a step further with penalties for spectators.

"If we're able to identify who the event organizer is, then we're within our right to serve an order on them to discontinue the activity. That includes individuals who live outside our municipality," stated Sandra Watts, director of strategic communications and intergovernmental affairs with the Town of Wasaga Beach.

While the Town doesn't have the authority to ban visitors, the bylaw would allow police, the fire chief and bylaw officers to close a road for up to three days to help prevent "these kinds of unlawful, disruptive situations."

"It's important to note that the Town is not looking for escalation or confrontation. We are simply using all of the tools at our disposal, through the Municipal Act, and in partnership with the OPP and our other law enforcement partners, to keep our community safe," Watts added, noting the Town welcomes organized, authorized events.

"Just not the ones that cross the line and break the law," she concluded.