Walk So Kids Can Talk event held in Barrie
The BMO Walk So Kids Can Talk event returned to Barrie on Sunday afternoon, with the imitative supporting those struggling with mental health.
The annual event in Barrie was one of dozens held in cities across Canada, with money raised through the campaign going towards Kids Help Phone.
“The money will help continue to fund all types of programs in communities. We have a lot of outreach service programs that we do. So, the funds are really critical to that as well as our ability to innovate,” said Cindy Morris, with Kids Help Phone.
Kids help phone organizers say there is a high demand for the service throughout the country, and raising funds is crucial in supporting young people’s mental health.
“Young people change all the time, their needs change and evolve, and in order for us to remain current we need the funds to continue to innovate those services so that we can meet young children where they need us and how they need us.”
Kids Help Phone says it had a national goal to raise $3.4 million throughout the day, and it has surpassed that.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Prince William invokes late queen in tribute to King Charles after coronation
The late Queen Elizabeth would be 'very proud' of King Charles on his coronation, his son William said on Sunday as he celebrated his father at a concert at Windsor Castle, and Britons held thousands of street parties in the king's honour.
SUV driver hits crowd at Texas bus stop near border; 7 dead
An SUV slammed into a crowd Sunday, killing at least seven people and injuring at least 10 who were waiting at a city bus stop outside a migrant shelter in the border city of Brownsville, Texas, police said.
Alberta wildfires on Sunday: Here's what you need to know
As of 11:15 a.m., 33 of the 109 wildfires are considered out of control by the Alberta Wildfire Status Dashboard.
Lionel Richie, Katy Perry sing at King Charles' coronation concert
A day after a gilded coronation ceremony watched by millions, King Charles III and Queen Camilla had a much more relaxing time Sunday as they took in a concert featuring Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and others at Windsor Castle.
King Charles III will be the new face of Canada’s $20 bill, coins
Amid celebrations marking King Charles III’s coronation, the Canadian government announced its $20 banknote and coins will be getting a fresh look featuring the new monarch.
Leafs Nation invades Florida ahead of Game 3 despite ticket restrictions
Toronto Maple Leafs fans have descended on the balmy U.S. city of Sunrise this weekend ahead of tonight’s playoff matchup with the Florida Panthers, despite the home team’s best efforts to keep Leafs Nation out.
Suspect in Texas mall shooting, which killed 8, identified as 33-year-old man
Another American community mourned Sunday for lives lost to a mass shooting -- this time at a Dallas-area outlet mall where a gunman stepped out of a sedan and opened fire on shoppers.
WATCH | 'Cheers William!' Prince of Wales takes sip of gin made by fan
The Prince and Princess of Wales had an impromptu gin tasting on Sunday after a fan handed the royals a taste of her homemade gin.
Deaths from Congo floods approach 400 as search continues
The death toll from floods in eastern Congo has almost doubled, reaching close to 400 people as of Sunday, according to a local official.
Atlantic
-
Acadian communities mourn after two N.B. lobster fishers die on first day of season
Residents of the Acadian peninsula in New Brunswick are mourning the loss of two lobster boat crew who died on the first day of the season.
-
Hundreds commemorate the Battle of the Atlantic in Halifax
Hundreds gathered at Point Pleasant Park in Halifax on Sunday to mark the 78th anniversary of the Battle of the Atlantic.
-
Indigenous peoples await action from new King
Indigenous leaders are sharing their thoughts on the coronation of King Charles III, with hopes that the new head of the monarch will prioritize reconciliation.
Montreal
-
Laval firefighters tackle several boat fires at local marina
Laval firefighters were called to a local marina Sunday morning to put out several boat fires. According to the Laval fire department (APL), the two-alarm fire affected multiple boats in the waters at Marina BO-BI-NO's Saint-Francois location.
-
Waters start to recede in Quebec, but officials warn spring flood season not over
Quebec's Public Security Department says water levels are declining across the province, but the spring flood season is not yet over. The Outaouais region in western Quebec and the Laurentians region northwest of Montreal remain the most affected parts of the province.
-
Montrealer records 44 cars turning illegally at intersection of deadly crash
A Montreal man says he is concerned by the number of illegal turns drivers take onto side streets to avoid traffic jams on larger streets.
Ottawa
-
Water levels 'slowly declining' on the Ottawa River
Water levels are now "slowly declining" on the Ottawa River in the national capital region, but officials warn the water will remain high for another week or two.
-
PSAC releases new details on tentative agreements for federal workers
The Public Service Alliance of Canada says tentative four-year contract agreements with the federal government provide workers with $23,000 more, on average, in their pockets by the end of the agreement.
-
Record $1.8M raised at 2023 CN Cycle for CHEO
The 16th annual CN Cycle for CHEO has raised more than $1.8 million for the Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario. This year's event had a record turnout.
Toronto
-
'One of the lucky ones': Toronto resident shares story of evacuation from war-torn Sudan
Long-time Toronto resident Azza Ahmed never imagined in her life that she’d be caught in the middle of a war zone, but that’s exactly what happened when she visited family in Sudan last month.
-
NDP call for cancellation of Ontario Place lease with Therme
The Ontario NDP are continuing their fight to end what they call a “shady scheme” to build a luxury spa at Ontario Place.
-
Leafs look to bounce back against Panthers in Game 3 tonight. Here’s what you need to know
After finally winning a first-round NHL playoff series for the first time in almost 20 years, the Toronto Maple Leafs have looked out of sorts in round two.
Kitchener
-
The Hopper fire deemed suspicious: Cambridge Fire Department
Cambridge Fire says it’s believed people were living in the vacant building and one person was seen leaving the burning structure.
-
Police seeking witnesses and dash cam footage of Cambridge crash
Waterloo regional police are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage after a crash in Cambridge saw an 18-year-old airlifted to hospital.
-
Parishioners pack Elora church for coronation-themed service and luncheon
Coronation celebrations continued in Elora on Sunday with the Church of St. John the Evangelist offering its community a special service to celebrate the newly-crowned King, as well as a luncheon to follow.
London
-
'I'm back': Dragster returns to track 19 months after car was stolen and stripped to pieces
Stewart Addley is back on track. Nineteen months after his 1965 Plymouth Satellite was stolen from a storage facility, and stripped to pieces, he returned the rebuilt dragster to the quarter-mile track Saturday in Sparta, Ont.
-
Stunt driving charges laid at illegal car rally in Goderich, Ont.: OPP
Huron County OPP say around 50 people were engaging in mischief, stunt driving, disturbing the peace and other offences at an illegal car and truck rally Saturday night.
-
Poilieve gives boost to Conservative candidate ahead of Oxford byelection
No mention of nomination process turmoil for Oxford county Conservatives, as federal leader Pierre Poilievre offers support to the winning nominee ahead of an upcoming byelection.
Northern Ontario
-
Commercial truck driver in serious condition after Highway 11 crash
Ontario Provincial Police is continuing to investigate a crash involving a single commercial vehicle on Highway 11.
-
Diana's earrings and Princess Anne's feather: Coronation moments you might have missed
King Charles III was crowned on Saturday in a historic ceremony at London's Westminster Abbey, rooted in 1,000 years of tradition. While the order of service for the two-hour ceremony was released in advance, even those following along closely might not have noticed these five key moments.
-
Ontario woman says she watched her loved one die after being placed on 911 hold
An Ontario woman has been left reeling after she was placed on a 911 hold for several minutes while trying to resuscitate her dying loved one.
Windsor
-
Juvenile arthritis organization launches national mental health strategy to support suffering youth
Sunday marks National Child and Youth Mental Health Awareness Day and it’s hitting close to home for an Amherstburg family.
-
OPP charge driver in fatal Lakeshore collision
Lakeshore OPP has charged a driver following a fatal collision Saturday that claimed the life of a 70-year-old woman.
-
Windsor Ave house fire causes estimated $100K in damages
Four people have been displaced following a downtown house fire.
Calgary
-
-
Calgarians walk to raise money for kids to talk about mental health
People in Calgary gathered near Eau Claire Sunday to walk so kids can talk about their mental health.
-
Rally held for affordable housing in Calgary
Finding an affordable place to live has become challenging in Calgary, and Sunday a group gathered outside McDougall Centre to demand various levels of government do something about it.
Saskatoon
-
Northern Sask. residents returning home following wildfire evacuation
A wildfire that forced residents of La Loche and Clearwater River Dene Nation (CRDN) from their homes has been contained, according to the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA).
-
Saskatoon Entertainment Expo: A voice acting lesson from Pokémon’s Alyson Leigh Rosenfeld
Voice actor Alyson Leigh Rosenfeld says she was born to be a cartoon character.
-
'God Save the King': Watch the moment Charles III is crowned
In a moment decades in the making, the crowning of King Charles III took place in Westminster Abbey on Saturday during his long-awaited coronation ceremony.
Edmonton
-
-
Government officials visit evacuees at Expo Centre
A number of government officials visited wildfire evacuees at Edmonton's Expo Centre on Sunday.
-
Alberta wildfires links and resources to stay up to date
CTV News Edmonton has compiled a list of links and resources for Albertans to stay up to date on the wildfires across the province.
Vancouver
-
Photos released of suspect vehicle in fatal Surrey shooting
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has released photos of the suspect vehicle in a fatal shooting that occurred Tuesday, May 2 in Surrey’s Guilford neighbourhood, in an effort to further the investigation.
-
Child hit by car in Surrey Sunday morning
An 11-year-old child was struck by a car near 147 A Street and 76 Avenue in Surrey around 8:20 a.m. Sunday morning, RCMP say.
-
Waters recede in parts of flood-ravaged B.C. as half of province remains under threat
Flood watches and warnings continue to persist in much of British Columbia's Interior, but water levels appear to be receding at one of the hardest-hit communities.