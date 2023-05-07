Walk So Kids Can Talk event held in Barrie

Hundreds of people participated in the 22nd annual BMO Walk So Kids Can Talk fundraiser in Barrie, Ont., on May 7, 2023. (CTV News/Molly Frommer) Hundreds of people participated in the 22nd annual BMO Walk So Kids Can Talk fundraiser in Barrie, Ont., on May 7, 2023. (CTV News/Molly Frommer)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver