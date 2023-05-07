Walk So Kids Can Talk event held in Barrie

The BMO Walk So Kids Can Talk event returned to Barrie on Sunday afternoon, with the imitative supporting those struggling with mental health.

The annual event in Barrie was one of dozens held in cities across Canada, with money raised through the campaign going towards Kids Help Phone.

“The money will help continue to fund all types of programs in communities. We have a lot of outreach service programs that we do. So, the funds are really critical to that as well as our ability to innovate,” said Cindy Morris, with Kids Help Phone.

Kids help phone organizers say there is a high demand for the service throughout the country, and raising funds is crucial in supporting young people’s mental health.

“Young people change all the time, their needs change and evolve, and in order for us to remain current we need the funds to continue to innovate those services so that we can meet young children where they need us and how they need us.”

Kids Help Phone says it had a national goal to raise $3.4 million throughout the day, and it has surpassed that.