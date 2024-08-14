Volunteer firefighters rescue dog from 25-foot well

The Inter-Township Fire Department says a dog has been rescued after falling down a 25-foot well on Monday.

Volunteer firefighters say they received a call shortly after 6 p.m. with reports of a dog at the bottom of a well at Spirit Valley Trail in Bognor.

The owners say their dog, Nala, leapt over the fence surrounding the well, leaving them in shock and concern.

Inter Fire Services rescue team used an extraction tripod to save Nala, and firefighter Jason Redmond descended into the well to save the large dog and lift her out to safety.

Nala was stuck at the bottom of the well for over an hour.

The family thanked firefighters and first responders who helped save their beloved dog, Nala.

"We are reaching out to express our sincere gratitude for the extraordinary efforts demonstrated by your team in rescuing our cherished dog," the family said in a statement on social media. Your unwavering dedication and commitment to the safety of our community are truly commendable."

The Township of Georgian Bluffs wants to remind the public of the importance of maintaining safety on public trails by keeping your dogs leashed and children close by.