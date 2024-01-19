Violent break-in results in slew of charges for Innisfil man

One man faces a slew of charges following an armed robbery and assault that police say unfolded at a home in Innisfil on Friday morning.

Police say officers were called to a home in the area of Yonge and Victoria Streets around 9 a.m.

A 21-year-old man was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries allegedly sustained during an assault.

Police say the suspect stole several items from the home and took off on foot.

Officers, with the assistance of the K9 unit, searched the area for the suspect.

Police implemented a temporary hold and secure at Sunnybrae Public School as a precaution while officers conducted their investigation.

During a hold and secure, activities continue as usual inside the school, but all doors are locked to restrict access to the building. The school board confirmed South Simcoe police lifted the security measure roughly an hour later.

Officers say a 28-year-old man from Innisfil was arrested without incident after police attended a home in the Innisfil Beach Road and 20th Sideroad area.

He is charged with robbery, assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, break and enter, uttering threats to cause death, mischief, and court-related offences.

It's unclear whether the injured man and suspect knew each other. Police say this was an isolated incident.