Vintage Boat Show returns to cottage country this weekend

Vintage Boat Show returns to cottage country this weekend

The 41st annual Vintage Boat Show returns to the Muskoka Wharf in Gravenhurst, Ont. (CTV News Barrie) The 41st annual Vintage Boat Show returns to the Muskoka Wharf in Gravenhurst, Ont. (CTV News Barrie)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Japan's ex-leader Shinzo Abe assassinated during speech

Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated Friday on a street in western Japan by a gunman who opened fire on him from behind as he delivered a campaign speech -- an attack that stunned the nation with some of the strictest gun control laws anywhere.

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver