VIDEO: Wasaga Adventure Park hosts annual 'Big Game'

Wasaga Adventure Park welcomed hundreds of paintballers from across the country for its annual 'Big Game' this weekend.

It is a 31-year tradition for Wasaga Adventure Park, where teams of paintballers compete in 30 acres of woods to win up to $20,000 in prizes.

"We have whole families that come," said Donna Langman, the park's owner and operator. "They camp out for the weekend, and they're planning together; they're doing these missions together."