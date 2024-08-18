BARRIE
Barrie

    • VIDEO: Wasaga Adventure Park hosts annual 'Big Game'

    Wasaga Adventure Park welcomed hundreds of paintballers from across the country for its annual 'Big Game' this weekend.

    It is a 31-year tradition for Wasaga Adventure Park, where teams of paintballers compete in 30 acres of woods to win up to $20,000 in prizes.

    "We have whole families that come," said Donna Langman, the park's owner and operator. "They camp out for the weekend, and they're planning together; they're doing these missions together."

