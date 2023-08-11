Vehicle stolen from auto shop in Innisfil, police investigating

South Simcoe Police are asking for help identifying suspects after a break-and-enter at an auto shop in Innisfil.

Police say unknown suspects broke into an auto repair shop on Kate Avenue and Innisfil Beach Road between Wednesday night and Thursday morning and stole a vehicle waiting to be repaired.

Police say several other vehicles were entered at the shop. Officers were able to locate the stolen vehicle just east of the shop, undamaged and without anything taken from it.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers.