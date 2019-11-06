Barrie Police have released a new video and photographs of a blue pick-up truck caught on surveillance camera in the minutes before a deadly hit-and-run near the city’s downtown core.

A 33-year-old Barrie man died after police say he was struck by a vehicle around 2:45 a.m. last Friday at the corner of Wellington and Toronto streets. The driver did not stay at the scene.

Investigators with the Barrie Police traffic unit have since identified a mid-sized dark blue pick-up truck that they say is a vehicle of interest. The truck was caught on video arriving at a red light at Wellington and Bayfield streets at 2:42 a.m., before continuing westbound on Wellington Street.

Police want to speak with the driver and any passengers who were in the vehicle at that time.

Investigators are also encouraging any home or business owners in the area to review their surveillance footage between 2:30 a.m. and 3:00 a.m. on Friday November 1st to see if they may have captured any images of this truck.