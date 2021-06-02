BARRIE, ONT. -- Vaccination efforts continue to ramp up in York region as more residents are inoculated.

According to health officials 754,837York Region residents received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of June 6, 2021.

In addition to the recent vaccinations, York regions will be hosting a series of pop up covid-19 vaccination clinics targeted to youth 12-17 who live, work or go to school in York region.

Clinic location and time:

- Sutton District High School - Saturday,June 5, 2021, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

- Stouffville District High School - Sunday,June 6, 2021, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.