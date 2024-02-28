Up to 40 cm of rapidly accumulating snow to blanket the region: Environment Canada
A winter weather wallop will hit central Ontario on Wednesday.
Environment Canada has issued weather warnings forecast to continue into Thursday.
On Wednesday morning, temperatures will fall rapidly, from double digit highs to below freezing in just a few hours.
Environment Canada's senior climatologist David Phillips said the next 24 hours will provide a mix of weather conditions.
"[It was] 10 degrees this morning, and yet we could have the snowiest day of the entire winter," Phillips said of the wacky weather to hit the region on Wednesday.
"So a real dramatic change. It's like weather wars, so they are going to break out here in the Simcoe area from very warm, kind of Gulf of Mexico air that is going to collide with the cold arctic air," he added.
Wild weather is expected to create hazardous road and walkways conditions.
- Download the CTV News app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates sent to your email inbox
The national weather agency is calling for the second winter event to develop on Wednesday afternoon.
Snowfall accumulations of 20 to 40 centimetres are expected to blanket the region, with two to four centimetres forecasted per hour.
Environment Canada warns of significantly reduced visibilities, to near zero at times, due to strong northwesterly wind gusting to 80 km/h. The snow squalls are expected to be the most intense Wednesday night.
The weather agency noted a blizzard warning may be required should the strong winds persist long enough into Wednesday evening, particularly for areas near the Lake Huron and Georgian Bay shores.
Snow squalls are expected to weaken and shift north of the area by early Thursday evening.
Top Stories
-
WEATHER ALERT
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Fired scientists failed to protect sensitive information, newly released records say
Newly released documents say the careers of two scientists at a high-security laboratory ended after security reviews found they failed to protect sensitive assets and information.
House passes motion calling on Trudeau to recoup ArriveCan funds
Opposition parties teamed up Wednesday to pass a motion calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to collect and recoup, within 100 days, all funds paid to ArriveCan contractors and subcontractors that did no work.
This is how much it costs to 'thrive' on a single, working wage in Toronto
The annual cost of “thriving” for a single working-age adult in Toronto costs $61,654 after taxes, a new report found.
BREAKING Visa requirements will be re-imposed on Mexican nationals visiting Canada
Some visa requirements will be re-imposed on Mexican nationals visiting Canada, a senior government source told CTV News.
Comedian Richard Lewis, who recently starred on 'Curb Your Enthusiasm,' dies at 76
Richard Lewis, an acclaimed comedian known for exploring his neuroses in frantic, stream-of-consciousness diatribes while dressed in all-black, leading to his nickname 'The Prince of Pain,' has died. He was 76.
A B.C. lawyer submitted 'fictitious' cases generated by ChatGPT to the court. Now, she has to pay for that mistake.
A B.C. lawyer has been ordered to review all of her files after she made the "serious mistake" of citing "fictitious" cases created by ChatGPT to the court, according to a recent judgment.
Meet the Canadian company bringing you photos from the moon
A Canadian-made camera is supplying the world with some of the newest images from the moon.
Since COVID began, more parents now say they're 'really against vaccinating' their children, new survey shows
A new survey from the Angus Reid Institute (ARI) shows that opposition to mandatory childhood vaccination in Canada has risen substantially since 2019 to nearly two in five Canadians from one quarter, with 17 per cent of surveyed parents with children under age 18 indicating they were “really against” vaccinating their children.
Former world junior hockey players charged with sexual assault choose jury trial
Five former members of Canada's world junior hockey team who are charged with sexual assault in a 2018 incident in London, Ont., have chosen to be tried by a jury.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.