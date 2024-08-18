Unique tugboat festival wraps up in Midland

Midland celebrated one of its signature summer events by welcoming 20 tugboats into its harbour for the Georgian Bay Tugboat Festival.

The two-day event began with a Parade of Lights and music by the pier Friday evening, followed by tugboat races, a push contest, and other live demonstrations in the water on Saturday.

"Back in the day, they were pushers, they were in the log business, they were towing freighters, they were pushing barges," said Bob Corrigan, the festival's chairman of the tugboats that were on display. "They have a lot of history."

Some of the tugboats at the festival included the 'Dawn Light,' built in 1898 and the 'Glen G' from 1919, constructed from heavy steel.

The 'Prescotont,' built in 1939, used to push rail barges across the Saint Lawrence River.

"That is now a five-star hotel," added Corrigan, referring to the 'Prescotont's' interior. "It's absolutely beautiful in there."

On the ground, there were vendors, carnival games and an artisan market. The festival wrapped up Saturday evening.