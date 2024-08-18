BARRIE
Barrie

    • Unique tugboat festival wraps up in Midland

    Share

    Midland celebrated one of its signature summer events by welcoming 20 tugboats into its harbour for the Georgian Bay Tugboat Festival.

    The two-day event began with a Parade of Lights and music by the pier Friday evening, followed by tugboat races, a push contest, and other live demonstrations in the water on Saturday.

    "Back in the day, they were pushers, they were in the log business, they were towing freighters, they were pushing barges," said Bob Corrigan, the festival's chairman of the tugboats that were on display. "They have a lot of history."

    Some of the tugboats at the festival included the 'Dawn Light,' built in 1898 and the 'Glen G' from 1919, constructed from heavy steel.

    The 'Prescotont,' built in 1939, used to push rail barges across the Saint Lawrence River.

    "That is now a five-star hotel," added Corrigan, referring to the 'Prescotont's' interior. "It's absolutely beautiful in there."

    On the ground, there were vendors, carnival games and an artisan market. The festival wrapped up Saturday evening.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    'We are all one': Woodstock photographer looks back 55 years later

    In August 1969, American photographer Henry Diltz was on the phone with a friend who invited him to an outdoor concert he was organizing. The invitation was accepted, and within hours, Diltz was on his way to cover a massive counter-culture event set to take place on a dairy farm 60 kilometres from Woodstock, N.Y.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    • Tornado warning for eastern Sask. cancelled

      Following a string of updates, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) officially cancelled its tornado warnings for eastern Saskatchewan late Sunday afternoon after a furious thunderstorm passed over into Manitoba.

    • A look inside the 2024 Saskatoon Folkfest

      Cultures of the world united with this year’s Saskatoon Folkfest, the annual festival saw pavilions representing cultures from Bangladesh to Norway spread around the city.

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News