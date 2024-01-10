BARRIE
Barrie

    • 'Unbelievable!' Ont. man wins big over holidays, plans to build his dream home

    Eric Vartiamaki, of Aurora, Ont., won $100,000 in the Dec. 24, 2023, Daily Keno Encore draw. (Source: OLG) Eric Vartiamaki, of Aurora, Ont., won $100,000 in the Dec. 24, 2023, Daily Keno Encore draw. (Source: OLG)

    The holiday season was a little merrier for Eric Vartiamaki, who struck it big in the December 24 Daily Keno draw.

    The Aurora man matched the last six of seven Encore numbers in exact order with the ticket he purchased at the Ultramar on the Run on Leslie Street, securing a festive windfall of $100,000.

    Vartiamaki said he plays the lottery regularly and never misses a chance to say yes to Encore.

    "I was sitting at my desk checking the winning numbers online when I saw there was a ticket that won Encore. I compared my Encore numbers and saw I was the winner. It was unbelievable. I was convinced it wasn't real," he recalled.

    Vartiamaki was so shocked by his win that he has yet to share the news.

    "It was too unbelievable for me to believe myself," he admitted.

    He plans to put his winnings to good use and purchase land to build his own home.

    "This has been a dream of mine for so long," he concluded.

    Encore offers nearly two dozen ways to win and can be played with most lottery games for just $1. Encore draws happen daily.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Tax breaks you should know about for 2024

    It’s a new year, which means that the 2023 tax year is officially over and Canadians can begin filing their tax returns. In his financial advice column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew shares some of the most important tax breaks you should look into this tax season and review some of the key changes to Canada’s tax code for 2024.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News