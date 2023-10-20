Ukrainian Culture Centre in Barrie in search of new home to keep safe space alive

Members of Barrie's Ukrainian community have a safe space to go to celebrate their culture, but for how long remains an open question.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine early in 2022, many refugees have fled to Canada and worked to set up a new life in Simcoe County. To help with the transition, the Ukrainian National Federation of Canada's local branch has worked to establish a Ukrainian Culture Activity Centre.

"This represents the place where newcomers of Ukrainian origin who've come from Ukraine, war-torn areas, and those who have been here for years to come together and get acclimatized to the new Barrie community, to feel at home," said Roman Plawiuk, one of the volunteers leading the effort.

Since the summer, the centre has been set up in a space located inside Georgian Mall, a few doors down from Hudson's Bay. Open for Ukrainians of all ages, it offers numerous activities including:

Cultural singing

Cultural dancing

Art (including water colouring)

Social gatherings

Storytelling

Seniors Club

Ukrainian Heritage and Language Classes

However, the club is now in search of a new home.

"Unfortunately, we've been told that come December, we have to move again, and at this point, it's a big question mark as to where we're going to be moving to," said Plawiuk.

Since they offer the centre's activities free of charge, finding a new location appears to be rather challenging. They are hoping to be able to find a space to keep the centre open into 2024.

Lena Konstantinovski fled her native Ukraine early in the war to live with her Canadian brother in Barrie. Now, she helps teach watercolour art as one of the activities offered to all ages.

"It helps emotionally with my feelings; all of my feelings are in Ukraine, in my country," said Konstantinovski.

Currently, the centre is open on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. For more information, contact the Ukrainian National Federation of Canada's local branch.