    • Two-vehicle crash in Oro-Medonte, Ont. sends three to hospital

    A two-vehicle crash sent three people to hospital Mon. Nov. 20, 2023.

    Three people were sent to hospital after a crash in Oro-Medonte.

    Fire Chief Hugh Murray said they received a call for assistance at 6:21 p.m. Monday.

    “Three people were taken to hospital. It was two adults and one child,” said Murray.

    The two-vehicle crash occurred at Old Barrie Road and Line 12.

    Ontario Provincial Police closed the road during its investigation of the crash, he said.

