Barrie

    • Two stolen vehicles, nearly 900 lbs in drugs seized during OPP raid in Orangeville

    Police share a picture of an allegedly stolen vehicle recovered during a search in Orangeville, Ont., on Wed., Sept. 20, 2023. (Source: OPP) Police share a picture of an allegedly stolen vehicle recovered during a search in Orangeville, Ont., on Wed., Sept. 20, 2023. (Source: OPP)

    Two stolen vehicles were recovered during a police raid in Orangeville.

    Provincial police say officers executed a search warrant on Wednesday, with members of the street crime unit and assistance from Nottawasaga and Collingwood OPP, seizing close to 900 pounds of packaged dried marijuana.

    Police say a 2020 Ram pickup truck and a 2008 Nissan 350Z, both allegedly stolen, were found during the search.

    They did not disclose the location where the search occurred, and there was no word on any arrests

    CTV News has reached out to OPP for more information.

    The investigation is ongoing, with police asking anyone with information to come forward.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News