Barrie

    • Two people taken into custody after standoff at Midland apartment complex

    A photo of the standoff outside a Midland apartment complex on Fri., Oct. 13 (Courtesy: Rick McNeil). A photo of the standoff outside a Midland apartment complex on Fri., Oct. 13 (Courtesy: Rick McNeil).

    Police say two people were taken into custody after a lengthy standoff outside a Midland apartment Complex Friday.

    Police received reports of a dispute outside in the Bay Street and Second Avenue area at around 2:30 p.m. and learned that a man involved was seen with a gun before leaving in a vehicle.

    The investigation led officers to an apartment complex on William Street, where a suspect barricaded themself inside with another woman.

    After several hours, the woman exited the apartment and was taken into custody. Later in the evening, police say a suspect was taken into custody and taken to hospital for minor injuries from an arrest involving K9. Police say charges against the man are pending.  

