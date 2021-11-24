Two people charged after contraband discovered at Gravenhurst jail
OPP seize contraband at Beaver Creek Institution in Gravenhurst, Ont. on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021 (OPP/Supplied)
BARRIE, ONT. -
Two people have been charged after staff discovered contraband at Beaver Creek Institution in Gravenhurst.
Police say staff at the facility found packages containing the contraband early Monday morning.
Police conducted a search of the area and were able to locate the pair walking on an adjacent road.
Two Hamilton men, ages 21 and 15 years old, are accused of a number of charges.