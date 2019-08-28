

Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie





Two men face charges for allegedly trafficking drugs in Caledon.

Provincial police say officers stopped a vehicle in the area of Mayfield Road and Hurontario Street on Monday around noon for a traffic violation.

They say officers determined that the occupants of the vehicle were "involved in trafficking illicit drugs."

A 25-year-old Mississauga man and a 20-year-old Toronto man both face multiple charges, including trafficking cocaine and opioids..

They are scheduled to appear in court next month.