Featured
Two men charged for allegedly trafficking opioids in Caledon
Police display money, cell phones and drugs allegedly seized during a traffic stop in Caledon on Mon., Aug. 26, 2019 (Supplied)
Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, August 28, 2019 1:49PM EDT
Two men face charges for allegedly trafficking drugs in Caledon.
Provincial police say officers stopped a vehicle in the area of Mayfield Road and Hurontario Street on Monday around noon for a traffic violation.
They say officers determined that the occupants of the vehicle were "involved in trafficking illicit drugs."
A 25-year-old Mississauga man and a 20-year-old Toronto man both face multiple charges, including trafficking cocaine and opioids..
They are scheduled to appear in court next month.