The province is investing in two local hospitals to put an end to "hallway healthcare."

Collingwood General and Marine Hospital will receive a $2.81 million increase and Stevenson Memorial Hospital in Alliston will receive $241,000 in the government funding.

"This funding for small and medium-size hospitals will ensure they are better able to serve the people of our community," stated Doug Downey, MPP for Barrie–Springwater–Oro-Medonte. "It will ensure patients in our more rural areas have access to high quality and timely treatment, while also alleviating strain on larger, local facilities."

On Thursday, Health Minister Christine Elliott announced the province would invest $68 million this year to help nearly 90 small and medium-sized hospitals. The funding is meant to relieve financial challenges at the facilities.

The government announced in its spring budget that it would spend an additional $384 million on hospital budgets.

- With files from The Canadian Press