Two injured in two-vehicle collision in Melancthon Township

Two vehicles collided in Melancthon Township on Tues., Jan. 3, 2023 (OPP/Twitter) Two vehicles collided in Melancthon Township on Tues., Jan. 3, 2023 (OPP/Twitter)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver