Two dead, one seriously injured in collision in The Blue Mountains
Published Friday, September 4, 2020 11:48AM EDT Last Updated Friday, September 4, 2020 12:10PM EDT
Police investigate a fatal crash on Grey Road 19 near Craigmore Crescent between Settlers Way and Heritage Drive in The Blue Mountains on Thurs., Sept. 3, 2020. (Jim Holmes/CTV News)
BARRIE, ONT. -- Two people have died, and one was airlifted in serious condition after the vehicle they were travelling in crashed into a tree in The Blue Mountains.
Police say the two passengers, both 29-year-old men, were killed in the collision. The 24-year-old male driver was taken to a Toronto area hospital.
The crash happened on Grey Road 19 near Craigmore Crescent between Settlers Way and Heritage Drive around 11 p.m. on Thursday.
Police are investigating what caused the vehicle to leave the road.
