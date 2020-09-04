BARRIE, ONT. -- Two people have died, and one was airlifted in serious condition after the vehicle they were travelling in crashed into a tree in The Blue Mountains.

Police say the two passengers, both 29-year-old men, were killed in the collision. The 24-year-old male driver was taken to a Toronto area hospital.

The crash happened on Grey Road 19 near Craigmore Crescent between Settlers Way and Heritage Drive around 11 p.m. on Thursday.

Police are investigating what caused the vehicle to leave the road.