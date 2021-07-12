BARRIE, ONT -- v> The northbound lanes of Highway 11 were closed at Line 9 in Oro Medonte following two separate accidents Monday morning.

Emergency crews responded to a collision at Highway 11 north between Line 9 and Line 10 just after 5 a.m.

The male driver was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

While cleanup was underway, a tow truck driver at the scene was transported to hospital in medical distress.

Sadly, a 71-year-old Oro Medonte man was pronounced deceased in hospital.

Meanwhile, police were notified of a two-vehicle collision at the Highway 400 and Highway 11 split in Barrie, where both vehicles hit the guard rail. No injuries were reported.

Traffic was backed up after all lanes were closed for a police investigation until reopening shortly after 11 a.m.