Truth and Reconciliation honoured across Collingwood

Collingwood is honouring Canada’s First Nations by hosting a series of Indigenous-informed events leading to Canada’s National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Sept. 30.

In 2015, the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) published its 94 Calls to Action, setting a pathway forward in addressing the harms caused by residential schools. National Day for Truth and Reconciliation is just one of 94 calls to action, a day to honour and commemorate the history and legacy of residential schools.

Beginning Tuesday, the 94 Calls to Action will be displayed along the Train Trail as part of a StoryWalk event starting at the Collingwood Museum and will follow the Train Trail to Collins Street in Collingwood.

An art installation is on display on the Collingwood Museum grounds in observance of National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

The installation includes a circle of doors inspired by the book “A Knock on the Door: The Essential History of Residential Schools,” a collaboration between Phil Fontaine, Aimee Craft and the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada.

The doorways symbolically connect the truth of our shared history and the opportunities we may open toward a future where Indigenous human rights, including language, culture, traditions and laws, are respected for generations to come.

Words of poetry have been included on each door shared by Collingwood Poet Laureate Jillian Morris. The community is invited to visit the installation, add an orange feather, and reflect on our collective responsibilities for reconciliation. The doorways will be in place at the Museum from Tuesday to Oct. 2.

During this time, fabric orange feathers are available for the public at the Collingwood Museum, Collingwood Public Library and Town Hall.

Join Heather McIntyre, Indigenous Life & Wellness Coach on Wed., Sept. 27 at 6 p.m. for a community awareness presentation around Truth & Reconciliation. Through storytelling, McIntyre will speak of the importance of understanding reconciliation and how we can grow relationships and respect for the community.

National Day for Truth & Reconciliation Programming

94 Calls to Action StoryWalk

Train Trail beginning at the Collingwood Museum and extending to Collins Street, Sept. 19 – Oct. 2



Doorway Installation – A Knock on the Door & Orange Feathers

Collingwood Museum grounds (South-East corner)

Orange feathers available – Collingwood Museum, Collingwood Public Library, Town Hall, Sept. 19 – Oct. 2



Circle of Understanding – Heather McIntryre

Doorway Installation – Collingwood Museum grounds

Sept. 27, 6 p.m. -7:30 p.m.



Flag Raising – Every Child Matters Flag

Community Flagpole, Collingwood Public Library

Sept. 29, 4 p.m., followed by a poetry reading with Poet Laureate at the Doorway Installation, Collingwood Museum



Clock Tower Lighting

Collingwood’s Townhall clock tower will be illuminated in orange

Sept. 29 – Oct. 2