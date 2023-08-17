Troy Scott legacy to help others lives on with multiple community fridges in Innisfil

The Troy Scott community fridge program started in Innisfil shortly after the former owner of Food Land in Stroud died during the pandemic, and since that time, three free community fridges have been set up in town for those in need of food assistance.

"It helps out here at the fridge. You get cookies. You get meat, vegetables, you know, a lot of frozen stuff. It helps out big time," said Innisfil resident Vince Mallozzi, who has donated to similar programs recently.

The Treasure Garden Child Care in Innisfil stopped by Thursday with some of its kids who were asked to bring something from home to donate.

"It shows that you can be part of the larger picture in helping people," said Denise Rempel with Treasure Garden Child Care.

Thursday morning, dignitaries and community leaders joined Troy Scott's family and friends for a check presentation.

The Troy Scott Annual Golf Tournament raised $12,000 this summer.

"There are no restrictions. If people need food, they go, and they take what they want," said Alistair Gilchrist, past president of Innisfil Rotary, which runs the program.

Former Foodland owner Troy Scott, of Innisfil, Ont., is pictured in this undated photo. (Supplied)

The Innisfil Food Bank also received financial support, thanks to the Troy Scott Fundraiser, to aid the many families pushed to the brink due to inflation and the high cost of food.

"Our food bank specifically has seen a 48 per cent increase in the last 12 months, so everything that comes into us is a huge help to our community," said Susan Burston, Innisfil Food Bank.

Troy Scott's father, Bill Scott, said his son would be proud of the legacy he's left behind and hopes others follow his son's lead.

"It was Troy's pride and joy to look after these two charities, and we like to carry on doing it for his sake. We are very proud," he said.

The rotary club said a fourth fridge would soon be in operation, located at the Food Land on Young Street that Troy Scott once owned and operated.