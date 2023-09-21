Trial for man charged in deadly dump truck crash near Alliston continues

The trial of Milton Urgilies, charged with criminal negligence causing death in a crash south of Alliston that claimed the life of 53-year-old Denis Garant, continued Thursday.

A police interview from May 2021 with Urgiles played in court.

"He told you the day before, and then he died in the same truck the next day. That doesn't look good," said a police officer in the interview.

Urgiles, with the help of an interpreter, told police he wanted to help them with their investigation into a deadly dump truck crash that claimed the life of his driver, 53-year-old Denis Garant, eight months earlier south of Alliston.

In the court exhibit, Urgiles says, "he swears to God that the truck was fine and that the reason the tire went flat is not because of the problem with the steering wheel" before telling police he wanted to speak to his lawyer.

It was then that Urgiles was charged with criminal negligence, causing death.

His trial, which got underway last week in Barrie, has faced several delays and complications, including the failure of a key witness the Crown says was subpoenaed and has yet to come to court.

Justice Mary Vallee agreed with the Crown this week, issuing a warrant for the arrest of Janeth Zambrano, who was asked to testify in court to give evidence in the trial of her common-law partner Urgiles, whom the court heard served as Garant's supervisor at the trucking company owned by his spouse.

The court heard Garant texted Urgiles the next day before the single-vehicle crash along the Adjala-Tosorontio-New Tecumseth town line, warning his supervisor of his concerns with the truck's steering.

Urgiles told police in their interview, that the truck checked out fine, and he spoke with Garant that morning about it.

The truck crashed into a ditch and then a tree, killing Garant around 11 a.m. on September 22, 2020.

The court must now decide whether Zambrano's prior testimony in the preliminary hearing six months ago will be admitted as evidence in his trial.

Urgiles insisted there was nothing wrong with the truck when he checked it following Garant's text message.

The two-week trial was supposed to conclude Friday. However, the defence told the court that will likely not be the case as it still needs to present more evidence.