Travel through time with the 'Collingwood Then & Now' art exhibit
The area that is now Collingwood was once a battle site where the Huron tried to fight off the invading Iroquois in the 1600s – 200 years later, it would officially be incorporated as a town.
You can now travel through the ages at the 'Collingwood Then & Now' art exhibit at the public library, with the tales told through artistic interpretations on canvas.
- Download the CTV News app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates sent to your email inbox
Retired art director and painter David Warren curated the exhibit to include the town's highs and lows along Nottawasaga Bay, including the history of the shipyards, the great fire of 1881 and Collingwood's first railway station.
"I hope it gets people more interested in Collingwood history, and once they realize there's a lot of stuff they never knew, it will draw them in, so I've started doing a lot of reading on history, and I'm 85 years old," chuckled Warren who added the historical research before putting paint to canvas was fascinating motivation.
The exhibit, found in the Art Walk Gallery on the ground floor of the Collingwood Library, even shares imagery of the historic 'Gayety Theatre,' home to a quirky sign with an equally colourful story.
From long-gone mainstay hotels to shipyard moments along the Georgian Bay, the 'Collingwood Then & Now' exhibit is free to all during regular library hours, and visitors are encouraged to donate non-perishable food for the library's food pantry program.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Canada operating under assumption Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion is terror-related: sources
National security sources tell CTV News that Canadian government officials are operating under the assumption that the vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls is terror-related, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says 'additional measures are being contemplated and activated' at all border crossings across the country.
BREAKING Fatalities reported after vehicle explosion at Rainbow Bridge border crossing
Multiple U.S. border crossings in Niagara Falls are closed following a vehicle explosion at Rainbow Bridge on Wednesday that reportedly left two people dead.
Liberals 'gobsmacked' by Conservative rejection of Canada-Ukraine trade bill
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is defending his party's unanimous rejection of a bill seeking to update the Canada-Ukraine Free Trade Agreement over carbon tax wording concerns, a move that has left the federal Liberals 'gobsmacked,' noting the deal doesn't impose any pollution pricing regime.
Police say some 70 bullets fired in North Philadelphia shooting that left 2 dead, 5 wounded
Philadelphia police on Wednesday identified two men killed in a city shooting a day earlier in which at least 70 rounds were fired and five other men were wounded.
Federal government's new fiscal guardrails 'helpful' for monetary policy: Macklem
Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem says the federal government's new fiscal guardrails unveiled in its fall economic statement are helpful for monetary policy.
Wind warnings, dust, 'intense' rain and snow. Here's Canada's messy forecast
Moving into one of the busiest travel seasons Canadians are bracing for storms this week bringing rain, snow and strong winds. Here's who could be impacted.
Washington asks India about alleged assassination plot against U.S.-Canadian activist
The U.S. government says it asked Indian authorities about allegations of a foiled assassination plot targeting a U.S.-Canadian citizen and it expects anyone deemed responsible to be 'held accountable.'
'It can get quite heated': This Canadian city is on the hunt for an official bird
Regina's bird population is hungry for some competition as the city is on the hunt for an official bird. Regina was one of 14 cities that Nature Canada certified as 'bird friendly' in 2022.
Northern Ont. police identify remains of 1986 murder victim; cold case featured in true crime podcast
Ontario Provincial Police say advances in DNA technology has allowed them to identify human remains discovered in the 1980s.
Atlantic
-
Halifax no longer advising homeless people tenting in Grand Parade to leave
Halifax Regional Municipality says it is no longer advising all homeless people living in tents in a downtown military parade square to leave.
-
New radiotherapy technology will help N.S. cancer doctors treat disease more precisely
Nova Scotia's leading cancer doctor says a new advanced radiotherapy cancer care system will transform patient care by improving the precision of radiotherapy treatments and reduce the number of necessary cancer treatments.
-
Obituaries behind paywall: P.E.I. premier open to sponsoring SaltWire death notices
P.E.I. Premier Dennis King says he will consider sponsoring SaltWire's obituaries page after hearing from an "alarming" number of residents concerned about the media company's decision to put its death notices behind a paywall.
Montreal
-
Alouettes hold Grey Cup victory parade in Montreal
The Alouettes victory celebration is underway in downtown Montreal.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Fatalities reported after vehicle explosion at Rainbow Bridge border crossing
Multiple U.S. border crossings in Niagara Falls are closed following a vehicle explosion at Rainbow Bridge on Wednesday that reportedly left two people dead.
-
Quebec public sector strike: Unions see 'momentum' in talks on Day 2 of walkout
Striking Quebec public sector unions said Wednesday they were hopeful a recently appointed conciliator will help advance contract negotiations with the government, but both sides accused each other of refusing to compromise.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Fatalities reported after vehicle explosion at Rainbow Bridge border crossing
Multiple U.S. border crossings in Niagara Falls are closed following a vehicle explosion at Rainbow Bridge on Wednesday that reportedly left two people dead.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canada operating under assumption Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion is terror-related: sources
National security sources tell CTV News that Canadian government officials are operating under the assumption that the vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls is terror-related, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says 'additional measures are being contemplated and activated' at all border crossings across the country.
-
Eastern Ontario border crossings open despite Niagara closures
Eastern Ontario border crossings are still open at this time as a vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls is being investigated.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Fatalities reported after vehicle explosion at Rainbow Bridge border crossing
Multiple U.S. border crossings in Niagara Falls are closed following a vehicle explosion at Rainbow Bridge on Wednesday that reportedly left two people dead.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canada operating under assumption Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion is terror-related: sources
National security sources tell CTV News that Canadian government officials are operating under the assumption that the vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls is terror-related, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says 'additional measures are being contemplated and activated' at all border crossings across the country.
-
Winning ticket for $40-million Lotto Max jackpot was sold online: OLG
The winner of Tuesday’s $40-million Lotto Max jackpot purchased their ticket online, according to the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Fatalities reported after vehicle explosion at Rainbow Bridge border crossing
Multiple U.S. border crossings in Niagara Falls are closed following a vehicle explosion at Rainbow Bridge on Wednesday that reportedly left two people dead.
-
Four people rescued from burning Kitchener home
The Kitchener Department says its crews rescued four people from the second floor of a burning home early Wednesday morning.
-
Two Guelph homes set to receive provincial heritage designation
Take a look at the historic buildings here.
London
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Fatalities reported after vehicle explosion at Rainbow Bridge border crossing
Multiple U.S. border crossings in Niagara Falls are closed following a vehicle explosion at Rainbow Bridge on Wednesday that reportedly left two people dead.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canada operating under assumption Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion is terror-related: sources
National security sources tell CTV News that Canadian government officials are operating under the assumption that the vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls is terror-related, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says 'additional measures are being contemplated and activated' at all border crossings across the country.
-
OPP appealing for help after dog suffers firearm-related injuries
OPP in Elgin County are appealing to the public for help after a dog was shot and injured by a firearm in the Township of Southwold last week.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canada operating under assumption Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion is terror-related: sources
National security sources tell CTV News that Canadian government officials are operating under the assumption that the vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls is terror-related, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says 'additional measures are being contemplated and activated' at all border crossings across the country.
-
Northern Ont. police identify remains of 1986 murder victim; cold case featured in true crime podcast
Ontario Provincial Police say advances in DNA technology has allowed them to identify human remains discovered in the 1980s.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Fatalities reported after vehicle explosion at Rainbow Bridge border crossing
Multiple U.S. border crossings in Niagara Falls are closed following a vehicle explosion at Rainbow Bridge on Wednesday that reportedly left two people dead.
Windsor
-
Windsor-Detroit border crossing being monitored after explosion at Niagara border
Windsor-Detroit border crossings are being monitored after an explosion at the Rainbow Bridge Canada-U-S. border crossing in Niagara.
-
Construction well underway at Stellantis’ battery technology centre in Windsor
Hundreds of massive steel structural columns are in the ground as construction progresses on the North America Battery Technology Centre at the Automotive Research and Design Centre in Windsor.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Fatalities reported after vehicle explosion at Rainbow Bridge border crossing
Multiple U.S. border crossings in Niagara Falls are closed following a vehicle explosion at Rainbow Bridge on Wednesday that reportedly left two people dead.
Calgary
-
Alberta lawyer calls for police transparency after teen brothers wrongfully charged in Calgary murder
An Alberta lawyer is questioning the quality of a Calgary Police Service investigation into a fatal shooting after charges were stayed against the teen brothers originally charged.
-
Woman kidnapped, held in Calgary Airbnb rental, police say
A Calgary man is facing charges after police say he kidnapped a woman and held her hostage inside a rental property earlier this year.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Fatalities reported after vehicle explosion at Rainbow Bridge border crossing
Multiple U.S. border crossings in Niagara Falls are closed following a vehicle explosion at Rainbow Bridge on Wednesday that reportedly left two people dead.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. man reunites with family after they were stranded in Gaza
A Prince Albert man is overcome with joy after being reunited with his family who were stranded in Gaza, amid the Isreal-Hamas war.
-
3 people died from flu in northwest Sask. in the last month
The Northern Inter-Tribal Health Authority (NITHA) says three people have died from the flu in northwestern Saskatchewan.
-
Tom Cochrane cancels show in support of striking Sask. workers
Canadian rocker Tom Cochrane has pulled the plug on an upcoming Prince Albert, Sask. show due to an ongoing strike by city workers there.
Edmonton
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Fatalities reported after vehicle explosion at Rainbow Bridge border crossing
Multiple U.S. border crossings in Niagara Falls are closed following a vehicle explosion at Rainbow Bridge on Wednesday that reportedly left two people dead.
-
Edmonton bank robber evades capture for 3 weeks; police ask for help
Three weeks after a bank was robbed by a hooded and masked man in southeast Edmonton, police turned to the public Wednesday for help to catch him.
-
Police on scene of 'incident' at Red Deer apartment building
Mounties are advising the public of a heavy police presence at a Red Deer apartment building Wednesday afternoon.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Crews rescuing trapped workers at downtown Vancouver worksite: firefighters
Emergency crews are responding to an accident at a worksite in downtown Vancouver that left three people trapped and injured Wednesday morning.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING These 13 B.C. communities will be subject to the empty homes tax
The province is expanding the speculation and vacancy tax to more municipalities in an effort to turn empty units into homes, B.C.’s finance minister announced Wednesday.
-
Prince George RCMP identify victim in suspicious death investigation
Major crime detectives in northern B.C. have identified the victim in a suspicious death investigation that began Monday in Prince George.