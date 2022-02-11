Transport truck rollover on Hwy 400 in Severn Township

Provincial police are investigating a tractor-trailer rollover that blocked the northbound lanes on Highway 400 near Coldwater on Thursday night.

Police diverted traffic just north of Vasey Road as tow trucks worked to remove the wreck from the roadway.

Police had to close the northbound lanes for a number of hours to clean up the debris strewn across the highway.

Two people were inside the tractor-trailer. Police say one of the occupants was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police reopened the highway early Friday afternoon.

It's not clear what caused the transport truck to roll over.

There is no word on any charges.