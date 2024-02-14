BARRIE
Barrie

    • Transport truck rollover on Highway 11 in Oro-Medonte under investigation

    Emergency crews attend the scene of a transport truck rollover on Highway 11 at Line 11 in Oro-Medonte, Ont., on Wed., Feb. 14, 2024. (Source: OPP) Emergency crews attend the scene of a transport truck rollover on Highway 11 at Line 11 in Oro-Medonte, Ont., on Wed., Feb. 14, 2024. (Source: OPP)
    Share

    Emergency crews attended the scene of a transport truck rollover on Highway 11 in Oro-Medonte on Wednesday afternoon.

    Provincial police closed one southbound lane at Line 11 for the vehicle to be removed and the cleanup to occur.

    While it's unclear what caused the truck to leave the highway and roll into the ditch, police confirm no other vehicles were involved.

    They also say no injuries were reported.

    They ask witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage of the incident to contact Orillia OPP.

