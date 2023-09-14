Transport truck driver seriously injured in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 9

A transport truck driver suffered serious injuries in a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 9 in Caledon.

Police say the three-vehicle crash happened just after 8 a.m. Thursday near Mount Wolfe Road and involved passenger vehicles and a transport truck.

Police say the transport truck driver's injuries are non-life-threatening. The driver was taken via ambulance to a Toronto area trauma centre.

The collision forced the highway to be closed in both directions for several hours between Highway 50 and Tottenham Road.

The area has since reopened.

They are investigating the cause of the collision.

Police encourage anyone with information, including dash cam footage, to contact them at 905-584-2241 or 1-888-310-1122.