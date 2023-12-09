BARRIE
Barrie

    • Traffic stop in Orillia results in major drug bust

    (CTV News file image) (CTV News file image)

    OPP seized a large quantity of hard drugs after stopping a vehicle in the wee hours of the morning in Orillia.

    Police say officers made the stop around 1:45 Saturday morning on Highway 12 and started a drug investigation.

    During their search, officers found over a hundred grams of cocaine, fentanyl, methamphetamine, heroin and psilocybin. They also seized a prohibited knife and eight cell phones.

    A 21-year-old man from Brampton faces eight charges, including drug possession, trafficking and carrying a concealed weapon.

    The accused was released on an undertaking and will appear in an Orillia court in January 2024. 

