Traffic stop in Orillia results in major drug bust

OPP seized a large quantity of hard drugs after stopping a vehicle in the wee hours of the morning in Orillia.

Police say officers made the stop around 1:45 Saturday morning on Highway 12 and started a drug investigation.

During their search, officers found over a hundred grams of cocaine, fentanyl, methamphetamine, heroin and psilocybin. They also seized a prohibited knife and eight cell phones.

A 21-year-old man from Brampton faces eight charges, including drug possession, trafficking and carrying a concealed weapon.

The accused was released on an undertaking and will appear in an Orillia court in January 2024.