Traditional Ukrainian Easter egg decorating class a huge hit

A regional Ukrainian artist invited dozens of families to learn a bit about Ukrainian traditions through the celebration of Easter this weekend.

Mariya Blyznyuk of Newmarket, Ont. offered an Easter egg decorating class to families at the MacLaren Art Centre in Barrie, exploring the work of "Krapanka."

According to Blyznyuk, Krapanka is one of Ukraine's oldest ways of decorating Easter eggs. The drawings consist of many-coloured dots on a background of different colours.

Since moving to Canada, Blyznyuk said she grew fond of teaching her traditional artwork because of Canadians' respect and admiration for it.

"She found that Ukrainian traditions are so widespread in Canada and so respected that she's really happy about it," said Volodymyr Zabolotny, Blyznyk's husband, who served as her translator. "She's found it like she's living at home."

Blyznyuk has also created the Green Lion Arts Studio for children and adults, teaching painting, graphics and illustrations.