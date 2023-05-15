Town of Innisfil opens new business development applications

The latest round of applications geared toward growing local businesses in Innisfil has opened its next intake.

The Town of Innsifl's Economic Development Department is launching its new programs in conjunction with its DMZ Innisfil start-up program to boost new businesses and entrepreneurs in the town and Simcoe County region.

"The launch of the 2023 cohort at DMZ Innisfil signifies our commitment to fostering entrepreneurship and supporting local businesses," said Lynn Dollin, Mayor of Innisfil. "We are thrilled to witness the impact that DMZ Innisfil has made in the region, and we are proud to support the innovative ventures that will emerge from this program."

The programs will offer applicants resources and mentorship across various sectors to help take businesses to new heights.

Twelve businesses were selected to join during the initial round of applications, which saw 32 entrepreneurs apply.

The capacity of DMZ Innisfil will continue to expand to support as many as 35 new businesses over the next two intakes, according to the Town of Innisfil.

The deadline to apply for the next intake is July 21.